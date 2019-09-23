|
Lottie Mae (Faircloth) Pope
Fayetteville—Mrs. Lottie Mae (Faircloth) Pope, 94, passed on to Heaven Sunday September 22, 2019 at Highland House in Fayetteville, N.C. Lottie was born in Sampson County, Oct. 13, 1924, to the late Jim and Nellie Faircloth. She was also preceded in death by her husband, McKinley Pope and siblings, James E. Faircloth and Mary Stevens.
Lottie is survived by a sister Elma Catherine Rockwell and brothers Herman Richard Faircloth(Vernie) and Donald Ray Faircloth (Linda) and nieces Pamela Underwood (Frankie), Tami Smith,Shari Allman (Richard), Dora Caldwell (Mike), Lora Faircloth, and nephew Jim Faircloth (Billie), and several great nieces and nephews.
Lottie worked for several years at Belk-Hensdale on Hay Street. She later went on to work for the Fayetteville City Schools as a Teacher's Assistant helping children with special needs. Lottie was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church on Person Street in Fayetteville, N.C.and was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star in Fayetteville Chapter #334 and served as Worthy Matron in 1967-68.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday September 25 at 11:00AM at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC. The family will receive friends from 10-11AM prior to the service. Officiating the service will be Dr. Philip Hall and Rev. Paul Honeycutt. Burial will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park, 2301 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Second Baptist Church, 522 Person Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019