Louis Langley Harley
Fayetteville — Louis Langley Harley, 94, passed away August 23, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Louis Leroy Harley of Hope Mills, and Patricia Harley Joyner (Charles) of Bailey, NC; his grandchildren, Christopher L. Averette (Chelsea) of Saratoga, NC, and Langley C. Joyner (Krystal) of Louisburg, NC; his great-grandchildren, Alex Averette, Austin Averette, Hazel Averette, and Piper Joyner. Mr. Harley was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Howell Harley, his parents, Virgil and Eliza Harley of Eureka, SC, his sisters, Ruby Harley Holt and Baby Harley, his brothers, HD, Oscar, FA, Henry, Bill, Gary, Allen, Dempsey, and Leroy, and his stepson Eddie Gordon.
Louis Harley was a retired US Army WWII Veteran who was also a proud member of the American Legion Post #109 in Benson, NC for 30 years. There will be a visitation for Mr. Harley on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. The service will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2 PM at Reeves Funeral Home, with a burial to follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019