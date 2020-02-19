Home

Services
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cumberland Memorial Gardens
Raeford Road
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Louis "Doc" Larson


1927 - 2020
Louis "Doc" Larson Obituary
Louis "Doc" Larson
Fayetteville—Ret. SF SGM Louis "Doc" Larson was born August 26, 1927, and passed away February 17, 2020 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 62 years, and is survived by four children and their families; Bobby Larson of Colombia, SC; Richard Larson of Currituck, NC; Kenny Larson of Stantonsburg, NC; and Ann Miller of Cocoa, Fl. Louis served three combat tours; Korea in the early fifties where he was awarded a Bronze Star medal, a Purple Heart, and the Combat Medic badge; two tours in Vietnam with Special Forces where he was awarded another Bronze Star medal and the Combat Infantry badge; he made 228 parachute jumps. Viewing will be held at Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills on Friday, 2/21/2020 from 6-8 PM, with the service on Saturday, 2/22/2020 at 11 AM by Brother Jeff Wade and Hope Mills Eastern Star, followed by a burial at Cumberland Memorial Gardens on Raeford Road, Fayetteville with Masonic rights and full Military honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
