|
|
Louise Higgins Stone
Fayetteville—Louise Higgins Stone, 97, of Fayetteville passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Haymount Rehab and Nursing Home.
Louise was born January 18, 1923 in Smithfield, NC to the late Mae and Charles Higgins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Stone, Sr., and son, Mike Stone and a grandson, David Stone, III.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Richard McDuffie, officiating, Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2:00 pm on Friday.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Stone and wife Cathy, Gary Stone and wife Wendy and Richard Stone; grandchildren, Andy Stone, Stanton Stone and Rebecca Stone; great-granddaughter, Catie Stone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2505 Village Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020