Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Committal
Sunday, May 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel

Louise Hinkle Rhyne


1928 - 2020
Louise Hinkle Rhyne Obituary
Louise Hinkle Rhyne
Fayetteville—Louise Hinkle Rhyne, 91, of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health in Smithfield, NC.
Louise was born November 25, 1928 in Cumberland County to the late Ethel and Luther Hinkle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, CWO 3 Lloyd T. Rhyne, US Army (Ret.) WW II veteran and 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Louise was a member of Gardners United Methodist Church.
Committal service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 12 noon with Rev. Archie Barringer, officiating.
She is survived by a son, David C. Rhyne and wife Kathryn of Raleigh; granddaughter, Miranda Rhyne of Mansfield, TX; sister-in-law, Leona Hinkle of Spring Lake; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
