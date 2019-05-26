Home

McNeill Funeral Home
309 West Broad Street
St. Pauls, NC 28384
(910) 865-4105

Louise McDonald Cain

Louise McDonald Cain Obituary
Louise McDonald Cain
Tobermory—Louise M. Cain, 92, of Tobermory, died Friday May 24, 2019. She was born in Bladen County Dec. 11, 1926 to the late Alonzo Miller and Isabelle Grace Johnson McDonald. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Cain and a son Alton Cain. She is survived by her children, Kathryn Powers (Oscar), Donna Holland (David), Dinah Mauldin (Jackie), Marie Cain, Johnny Cain (Debbie), Vickie Lambert, and Nancy Pruett; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Nell Cason and Elsie Brisson; brother, Brad McDonald; and special sister-in-law, Cedar McDonald. Visitation will be held Tuesday 5/28/2019 from 1-2:00 pm at Bladen Union Baptist Church with a funeral service following at 2:00 pm, also at the church. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 26 to May 27, 2019
