Louise Weeks

Louise Weeks Obituary
Louise Weeks
Fayetteville—Louise Weeks, 95 passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Bethesda Healthcare Facility in Eastover.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park, with Rev. Andy Wood officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home before the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rob Maxwell and Ada Averitt Maxwell; husband, Claude Stacy Weeks, Sr.; and siblings, J.R. Maxwell, Charles Maxwell, James Gray Maxwell, Danny Maxwell and Ida Lancaster.
She is survived by her son, Stacy Weeks, Jr. and wife, Debora; grandson, Jordan Weeks and wife, Summer; great grandchildren, Darla and Vada Weeks; brothers, Cisero, Bill and David Maxwell; and a sister, Mildred Grice.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
