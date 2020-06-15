Louvenia McCrimmon
Fayetteville— Louvenia McCrimmon, 94, passed June 14, 2020. Private Gravside Service held on Saturday June 20, 2020. There will be a viewing from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Wiseman Mortuary.Burial: Northside Cemetery. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.