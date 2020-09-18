Lucia Centell

Fayetteville —Lucia Centell of Austria, France, California, Okinawa, Fayetteville and Ft Myers passed away on 9-7-20 in Ft Myers. Lucy was born in Vienna where her father helped run the multigenerational family business, Weitzmann Photo Salons. She married Merle Leo Centell of Oklahoma, whose Army career took their family abroad. She is survived by Elizabeth (Centell) and Paul Dugan, Robert and Raymie Centell, Linda Centell and Edward Washatka, Donald and Deborah Centell, and Terry (Centell) and William Smith, and grandchildren Taylor Centell, Jordan Centell, Sydney Centell, Ashley Smith and Brooke Smith. Great grandchildren are Hailey, Christian and Sienna Centell. She worked at Belks 1976-1986. She will be buried alongside her husband of 60 years at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Fayetteville. She will be remembered for her wit, Scrabble games, and ability to adapt and keep things in perspective.



