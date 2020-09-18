1/1
Lucia Centell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucia Centell
Fayetteville —Lucia Centell of Austria, France, California, Okinawa, Fayetteville and Ft Myers passed away on 9-7-20 in Ft Myers. Lucy was born in Vienna where her father helped run the multigenerational family business, Weitzmann Photo Salons. She married Merle Leo Centell of Oklahoma, whose Army career took their family abroad. She is survived by Elizabeth (Centell) and Paul Dugan, Robert and Raymie Centell, Linda Centell and Edward Washatka, Donald and Deborah Centell, and Terry (Centell) and William Smith, and grandchildren Taylor Centell, Jordan Centell, Sydney Centell, Ashley Smith and Brooke Smith. Great grandchildren are Hailey, Christian and Sienna Centell. She worked at Belks 1976-1986. She will be buried alongside her husband of 60 years at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Fayetteville. She will be remembered for her wit, Scrabble games, and ability to adapt and keep things in perspective.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved