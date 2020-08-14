Lucia Corum
Fayetteville—Lucia passed away suddenly and peacefully on her wedding anniversary to the late Paul E. Corum (2005), a retired Army 1st Sgt, World War II and the Korean War veteran, with whom she was married 60 years. Lucia was born to Nikolay and Irina Komashchenko in Artemovsk, Ukraine.
Sadly, during WW II, Lucie was separated from her parents and siblings when she was forcibly removed from Ukraine by the Germans for hard labor. She never saw her family again, although they survived the war.
She met Paul, a US soldier, at the end of World War II in Germany when he liberated her labor camp. As a loving wife she traveled with Paul as he served in Japan and throughout the US. Lucie had a deep and resolute love and respect for her adopted country and US flag, teaching the Russian language to US soldiers at Fort Bragg for some time. Lucie and Paul remained deeply in love through 60 years of marriage. His absence was difficult for her and she talked about him every single day.
Lucie was a kind woman who generously helped family, friends, and numerous charities whenever she could. She was a devout member of the Eastern Orthodox Church and her friendship will be missed by many in the community. Family in Canada and Ukraine will miss her intelligent conversation, humor, wisdom and love. Endlessly resilient and optimistic she helped others overcome their own challenges, gave them hope, and strengthened their faith.
Lucie will be missed but we are comforted by the thought of her reunion with Paul.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10 am at Sandhills State Veteran's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family can attend.
