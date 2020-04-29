|
Lucile Lovick Chapman Hayes
Wade—Lucile Lovick Chapman Hayes, age 95 of Lovick Road in Wade, departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Autumn Care in Fayetteville. She was born on December 24, 1924 in Wade to the late Marshall Thomas Lovick and the late Carrie Stephenson Lovick. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two husbands: Henry Chapman and Ed Hayes; her two son: Danny Chapman and Henry Thomas Chapman; siblings: Eunice Greene, Ruth Ackerson, Malora Foster, Jack Lovick and Rich Lovick. Lucille loved the great outdoors, the smell of fresh air, and the feeling of dirt clinched in her hands. She loved to grow things in the dirt from her gorgeous irises to the bountiful harvest of vegetables she raised in her huge gardens. Lucile would then lovingly can and preserve her crops to help sustain her through the winter months. One of her favorite pastimes was to go down to the coast to do some pier fishing with her friends and her grandchildren. She was out fishing right up into her nineties! I think most people who knew Lucile would agree that she could be a little opinionated and even a little headstrong, I mean who can forget the time when she was well past ninety-two and she was out driving and accidently hit a police car. Her response was classic Lucile. "I was driving on the white line, and if he wasn't sitting too close to the white line then I wouldn't have hit him. He shouldn't have been so close to the line!"
Lucile leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son: Donnie Chapman and wife Corinne of Raeford; daughter-in-law: Jackie Chapman; grandchildren: Brian Chapman, Kelly Chapman, Michael Chapman, Tim Chapman, and Marshall Chapman; great-grandchildren: Hanna Parker, Hallie Parker, Emma McGee, Garrett Chapman, Scarlett Chapman, Ryan Chapman, Christopher Chapman, Cristin Moss and Corey Chapman; great-great grandchildren: Carter Lancaster, Cayden Tedder, Aubrey and Jayden.
A graveside service to commemorate the life of Lucile Lovick Chapman Hayes was held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, April 28, 202 in the Old Bluff Cemetery with Rev. Raymond Myrick officiating.
All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home of Dunn.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020