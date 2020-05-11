|
|
Lucille Casto Zaha
Fayetteville—Lucille "Lou" Casto Zaha, 95, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 at Harmony of Hope Mills.
Lou was born February 6, 1925 in Clendenon, West Virginia to the late Dow Casto and Zerelda Rhodes Casto. In her younger years she worked as a Circuit Board Technician at Hughes Aircraft in California and in shoe sales at Fleishman's Store. She was a member of Gardners United Methodist Church, the Shrine Club and the Red Hat Society.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gardners United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dan Zaha.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandy Bulls and husband Bob; son, Brad Zaha and wife Julie; grandchildren, Caleb and Joshua Bulls; great grandchildren, Anna Albers, Trevor Albers, Julieanna Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to .
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 11 to May 12, 2020