Lucille Fay Quann
Fayetteville—Mrs. Lucille Fay Quann, 75, of Fayettville passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kimberly Ballard and Deborah Reese and the three grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday nite, March 20, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Reeves Funeral Home Chapel at 11 AM. Burial will follow the service in Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020