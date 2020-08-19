1/
Lucille Johnson Sessoms
1933 - 2020
Fayetteville—Lucille Johnson Sessoms, 86, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1933 in Cumberland County NC to the late Gussie and Bessie (Strickland) Johnson.
Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Ann Hester of Fayetteville and Kay Darrock of Lillington; two sons, Charles Graham Sessoms, Jr. and Oral Lee Sessoms both of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Jennifer Naylor, Jayson Glover, Michael and Charles Selman, and two great grandchildren, Joseph Naylor and Ashton Naylor.
The funeral service for Lucille will be held at the Johnson Family Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 AM.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson Family Cemetery
