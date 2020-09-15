1/
Lucille Mabe Bunnells Sharman
Fayetteville—Lucille Mabe Bunnells Sharman, 93, passed away September 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Pearson Mabe, her mother Lula Jane Mabe, her first husband Johnny Bunnells, her second husband Bill Sharman, and her son Ronnie Earl Bunnells.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Harold Bunnells (Rose), and Michael Bunnells (Doris); her step-daughter Georgetta Sharman; her grandchildren Michelle, Brandy, Dawn, Michael, and Jon; her 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation for family and friends of Lucille on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2-3 PM at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. The service will follow the visitation at Community Chapel Missionary Holiness Church graveyard at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Community Chapel Missionary Holiness Church, 3519 Camden Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28306.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
SEP
17
Service
03:30 PM
Community Chapel Missionary Holiness Church graveyard
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
9104243700
