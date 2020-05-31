Lucille McLean Saunders
Fayetteville—Lucille McLean Saunders, 100, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Whispering Pines Nursing Home.
She was born in Cumberland County on May 29, 1920 to the late Marshall and Laura McLean.
She worked with her husband, James Saunders, at Pee-Wee's Sandwich Shop in downtown Fayetteville for many years. Then she retired from First Citizens Bank after 20 plus years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Lucille leaves behind, her sons, Phil Saunders and wife Yvonne, Don Saunders and wife Catherine, and Tim Saunders; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; her dog, Frankie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.