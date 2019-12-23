|
Lucille Tollison Vickers
Fayetteville—Lucille Tollison Vickers, age 86, of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019 at First Health Hospice in West End, NC.
She was born February 16 in Fountain Inn, South Carolina the daughter of the late Luther W. Tollison and Lillie Belle Tollison. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Vickers; and two brothers, Horace Tollison and Fred Tollison.
Lucille's faith in God was instilled through her love and devotion to her family that built a legacy of cherished memories. She was compassionate, having a heart of gold, always putting others first. Lucille was a proud Army wife who cherished the love she shared with her late husband.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Donald Vickers of Fayetteville, NC and Chuck Vickers and wife Amy of Southern Pines, NC; daughters, Debbie Oberlies of Greeley, CO, Beverlie Salisbury and husband Gary of Fayetteville, NC, Sandie Thompson of Fayetteville, NC and Cheryle Rivas and husband William of Raeford, NC; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and a host of other loving friends and family.
A visitation will be held 6PM until 8 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church 2005 Ireland Drive, Fayetteville, NC with Rev. Henry Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville off of Ramsey Street.
Reeves Funeral Home, 3308 N. Main Street, Hope Mills, NC is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019