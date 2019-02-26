Home

Lucy Pitts
Lucy Lorrain Tew Pitts

Lucy Lorrain Tew Pitts Obituary
Lucy Lorrain Tew Pitts
Darby—Lucy Lorrain Tew Pitts, age 95 of Darby, North Carolina and formerly of Godwin, departed this life on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 23, 1924 in Cumberland County to the late William Franklin Tew and the late Cora Lillian Graham Tew. She was also preceded in death by her husband Frank Pitts and several brothers and sisters. She was a member of Godwin Presbyterian Church.
She leaves behind to honor her legacy her three sons: Larry Franklin Pitts of Darby, NC, Anthony Dewight Pitts of Erwin, Gregory Tew Pitts of Fayetteville, NC; one daughter: Cynthia Lorraine Jones and husband Tom of Boone, NC; one sister Grace Sink of Greensboro, NC and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service to commemorate the life of Lucy Lorrain Pitts will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 in the parlor of Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lafayette Memorial Park following a private committal service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to a in Lucy's memory.
All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
