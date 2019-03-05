Home

Lula Fowler


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sanford — Lula Elizabeth Clackler Fowler passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home in Sanford, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Inglis Minell (Bill) Fowler.
Lula is survived by three sons, Billy Jr., Daniel and wife Sarah, Stephen and wife Sandra; granddaughter Christina Chamberlin, grandson Matthew and wife Kelly; great-granddaughters Lizzie Chamberlin and Teagan Fowler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Spring Lake with Pastor Bill Hume officiating, preceded by a Visitation at 10:00. Internment will be at 3:00 p.m. at Floral Garden Park Cemetery, 1730 English Road, High Point.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, parkinson.org, or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Condolences may be made at adcockfunerlandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
