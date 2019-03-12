|
Lula Jane Hall
Fayetteville—Mrs. Lula Jane Hall, 99, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro with Reverend Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hall was born May 3, 1919 in Sampson County and was preceded in death by her mother, Melissa Ann Hall; and husband, William L. Hall.
She is survived by three daughters, Frances Jones of Fayetteville, Joan Ashlock (Keith Andy) of Long, SC and Sue Haines (David) of Broken Arrow, OK; two sons, William L. Hall, Jr. (Elaine) of Siler City and James Hall (Linda) of Leland; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Butler Funeral Home.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019