Lula Mae Suber
Fayetteville— Lula Mae Suber, age 101, passed away on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019, in Fayetteville, NC.
Lula is survived by her sons, Luther Suber (Linda), of Fayetteville, NC and Johnny Mack Suber, of Hope Mills, NC; her grandchildren, Tim Suber (Traci), of Rocky Mount, NC, Misty Suber Holt (Brandon), of Rocky Mount, NC, and Monica Herring, of Linden, NC; her great-grandchildren Landyn Holt, of Rocky Mount, NC, and Isaac Suber, Rocky Mount, NC; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank George Suber; a son, Herman E. Riley; her sister Kate Hall; and her brothers Troy Riley Simmons and Will Riley.
Lula was born on July 18th, 1918 in Autryville, NC. She worked for Sunbeam Bakeries for 22 years. She was an active woman who was deeply involved with Person Street Pentecostal Holiness Church and Mount Carmel Pentecostal Holiness Church. Lula enjoyed gardening, especially when it came to caring for her lovely flowers, and will always be remembered as someone who truly loved to be with her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at 11:30am, with a visitation from 10:00am - 11:30am beforehand. Reverend Elton Bryan will be officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lula's life.
The family would like to thank friends and relatives for all of their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1830 Baywood Road, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019