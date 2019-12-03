Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church

Lus Anderson


1919 - 2019
Lus Anderson Obituary
Lus Anderson
Fayetteville—Mr. Lus A. Anderson, age 100 of 521 Eaton Street, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on November 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the First Baptist Church. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. He is survived by: sons, Albert B. Anderson, M.D. and Lemuel Anderson; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
