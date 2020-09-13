Luther Francis "Big Daddy" BuieFayetteville—Luther Francis Buie, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in his home. He was born in Cumberland County on February 25th, 1928 to the late Add W. and Laura Raeford Buie.He was preceded in death by his brothers David, Mack, Ike, James, Larry, and Worles Buie, and one sister Eva B. Eason; a special nephew/son Larry Buie Jr. He was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ruth "Bigma" Buie.He is survived by one brother, Wade Buie, and one sister Barbara Walters; his 5 children, daughters Janice B. Ellis (Bill) and Jean Buie, sons Michael (Kathy Garner), Wayne (Cathi), and William A. Buie (Lori); special nephew/son Robert Buie and William C. Buie; eight grandchildren: Shannon Powell (Jennifer), Crystal Vann, Tehra Thornton (Brad), Tiffeny Phillips (Danny), Kristyn B. Keefe (Bazen), Alexis Buie, Faith Buie, and Will Buie.12 Great Grandchildren: Daniel, Brittanie, and Hunter Powell, Megan Schwartz, Lyla and Liam Thornton, Madison, Savannah, Lillian and Daniel Phillips, Wyatt "Gunslinger" and Rebecca Keefe.4 Great Great Grandchildren: Chloe, Amelia, and Daniel Powell Jr, and Sophia Bradshaw.Luther was a decorated war veteran and an activist in his community. He was also an avid fisherman who loved to catch sheephead and a master contractor who taught many a trade. A hardworking entrepreneur, he operated his own business for over 60 years. Luther also served as a pastor at Whispering Pines Church for over 25 years. He has left a legacy behind for many people and will be deeply missed.