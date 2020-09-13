1/1
Luther Francis "Big Daddy" Buie
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luther Francis "Big Daddy" Buie
Fayetteville—Luther Francis Buie, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in his home. He was born in Cumberland County on February 25th, 1928 to the late Add W. and Laura Raeford Buie.
He was preceded in death by his brothers David, Mack, Ike, James, Larry, and Worles Buie, and one sister Eva B. Eason; a special nephew/son Larry Buie Jr. He was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ruth "Bigma" Buie.
He is survived by one brother, Wade Buie, and one sister Barbara Walters; his 5 children, daughters Janice B. Ellis (Bill) and Jean Buie, sons Michael (Kathy Garner), Wayne (Cathi), and William A. Buie (Lori); special nephew/son Robert Buie and William C. Buie; eight grandchildren: Shannon Powell (Jennifer), Crystal Vann, Tehra Thornton (Brad), Tiffeny Phillips (Danny), Kristyn B. Keefe (Bazen), Alexis Buie, Faith Buie, and Will Buie.
12 Great Grandchildren: Daniel, Brittanie, and Hunter Powell, Megan Schwartz, Lyla and Liam Thornton, Madison, Savannah, Lillian and Daniel Phillips, Wyatt "Gunslinger" and Rebecca Keefe.
4 Great Great Grandchildren: Chloe, Amelia, and Daniel Powell Jr, and Sophia Bradshaw.
Luther was a decorated war veteran and an activist in his community. He was also an avid fisherman who loved to catch sheephead and a master contractor who taught many a trade. A hardworking entrepreneur, he operated his own business for over 60 years. Luther also served as a pastor at Whispering Pines Church for over 25 years. He has left a legacy behind for many people and will be deeply missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved