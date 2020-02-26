Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Luther Jackson


1941 - 2020
Luther Jackson Obituary
Luther Jackson
Autryville —Mr. Luther Simpson Jackson, 78 of Autyville passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, Feb. 28 at Clement Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Roberts and Dr. James Dee, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Elam Baptist Church cemetery.
Mr. Jackson was a native of Harnett County, the son of Wilton E. and Avis Starling Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dian Jackson.
He was a retired school teacher with the Cumberland County Schools. After he retired from teaching, he served as the EMS Coordinator at Sampson Community College. He also worked for Sampson County EMS and volunteered on the Clement Rescue Squad for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Jackson of the home; three sons, Scott Jackson and wife, Janet of Dunn, Christopher Jackson of the home and Michael Jackson and wife, Tracey of Autryville; one daughter, Lisa Jenkins and husband, David of Kinston; five grandchildren, Craig Jenkins, Jenna Jackson, Anna Jackson, Bailey Jackson and Brayden Jackson; one sister, Wanda Hardison and husband, Al of Buies Creek; and two nieces, Sarah Kotzian and husband Randy and Mary Lemmons and husband, Matt.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
