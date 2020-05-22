|
Lynn "Pete" Carroll Raynor
Eastover—Lynn Carroll "Pete" Raynor, 76, of Eastover passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Leo Milton Raynor and Eunice Culbreth Raynor. He was preceded in death by his brothers Laurice and Daniel Raynor.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Eastover, officiating will be Rev. David Beck.
In lieu of the recent restrictions, friends may come by the funeral home on Saturday from 8:00am to 11:00am to pay their respects to Pete.
Known as Pete by his friends from Fancy Gap to Myrtle Beach, his favorite nickname was Pete Daddy given to him by his granddaughters. Pete was a lifelong resident of Eastover and graduated from Central High School in 1962. He broke from tradition and married his sweetheart from across the river, Fay Powell. He built roads for a living starting as a heavy equipment operator at Crowell Constructors, who kept him even after crushing a state inspector's car. Eventually, he retired from construction as Project Manager after 38 years. Pete loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. In retirement, to stay outdoors, he took up beekeeping.
He is survived by wife of 56 years, Fay Powell Raynor, his two sons, Todd Raynor and Brandon Raynor, his two granddaughters, Gates and Bailey, his sisters in law Jo Johnson, Pat Welch and Mary Barbara Raynor as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 22 to May 23, 2020