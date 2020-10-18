Lynne Downing Carver
Fayetteville—Lynne Downing Carver, 65, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born June 3, 1955 in Fayetteville to Joy Heyward Downing and Carey V. 'C.V." Downing. Lynne was preceded in death by her son, Samuel David Carver.
Lynne was a graduate of Cape Fear High School. She earned her Bachelors Degree from East Carolina University and her Masters Degree from Campbell University. Lynne went on to pursue a career as a student counselor at Fayetteville Technical Community College. She loved working with her students and cherished her many friends from the Cedar Creek community, Cape Fear High School, her college friends, and her colleagues at FTCC.
She is survived by her parents Joy Heyward Downing and Carey V. "C.V." Downing; her brothers Carey Downing and wife Connie and David Downing and wife Wendy; her nephew Jonathan Downing; and nieces Carrie Downing Weiss and husband Michael and Sarah Downing.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service on Wednesday October 21 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rob James officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church at 201 Anderson Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.