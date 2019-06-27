|
Mabel Alene Mobley
Spring Lake — Mable Alene Mobley, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Mrs. Mobley was a member of Pleasant Hill Advent Christian Church and a member of Anderson Creek Ruritan Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Mobley; daughter, Melody Joy Love; sisters, Minnie Pitetti, Madeline Sizemore, Myrtle Jenkins and Marlene Rhodes; and brother, Mack Lanier.
She is survived by daughters, Pamela Kay Scott of Pink Hill, NC, and Stephanie Schultz of Wingina, VA; son, Anthony L. Mobley of Raeford, NC; sisters, Mellie Dail and Martha Currie; brother Millard Lanier; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Advent Christian Church with Pastor Gary Buffkin and Tom McMahon officiating. Private entombment will immediately follow in LaFayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home, Spring Lake.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pleasant Hill Advent Christian Church, 2061 Raynor-McLamb Road, Linden, NC 28356 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Service are entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 27 to June 28, 2019