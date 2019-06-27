Home

POWERED BY

Services
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171

Mabel Alene Mobley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mabel Alene Mobley Obituary
Mabel Alene Mobley
Spring Lake — Mable Alene Mobley, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Mrs. Mobley was a member of Pleasant Hill Advent Christian Church and a member of Anderson Creek Ruritan Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Mobley; daughter, Melody Joy Love; sisters, Minnie Pitetti, Madeline Sizemore, Myrtle Jenkins and Marlene Rhodes; and brother, Mack Lanier.
She is survived by daughters, Pamela Kay Scott of Pink Hill, NC, and Stephanie Schultz of Wingina, VA; son, Anthony L. Mobley of Raeford, NC; sisters, Mellie Dail and Martha Currie; brother Millard Lanier; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Advent Christian Church with Pastor Gary Buffkin and Tom McMahon officiating. Private entombment will immediately follow in LaFayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home, Spring Lake.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pleasant Hill Advent Christian Church, 2061 Raynor-McLamb Road, Linden, NC 28356 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Service are entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now