Mabel B. Clagett
Fayetteville —Mrs. Mabel Beatrice Lofton Clagett, age 99, of 3209 Riverhurst Drive, Fayetteville departed this life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 Noon at St. Luke AME Church. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery. Viewing Friday, July 19th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: children; Volnetta Delores Jackson (Roosevelt), Clarence Everett Clagett and William Lester Clagett (Rosie); grandchildren; Sonya Sophia Baynes (Dean), Douglas Sykes, Tiffany Michelle Clagett, Dominic Clagett (Tremayne), Courtni Elizabeth Clagett, Chante Shadawn Clagett , six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
