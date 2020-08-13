1/1
Mable Rains Goins
1929 - 2020
Fayetteville—Mable Rains Goins, 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1929 in Sampson County, NC, one of eight children, to the late Jasper and Clyda (Jacobs) Rains.
Mable was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde and her four sisters, Sudie Bryant, Maxine Bryant, Ophelia Jacobs and Geraldine Rains. She leaves behind her two sons, Derrick Goins of Greensboro and Ricky Goins of Hope Mills; daughter-in-law, Joyce Goins of Hope Mills; her brother, Purdy Rains of Knoxville, TN; two sisters, Vivian Jacobs of Fayetteville and Soronia Brewington of Clinton; five grandchildren, Emily, Alex, Robbie, Tonya, and Christopher, and five great grandchildren, Dylan, Kynley, Jackson, Ryan, and Leah.
Mable was a two-time breast cancer survivor. She understood the importance of family and friends, knowing they made life worth the journey. She was famous for her culinary skills in the kitchen and kept busy with requests for her infamous chocolate cakes and scrumptious nut rolls.
Mable was dedicated to her loved ones; her compassion and loyalty will not be forgotten. Mable will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Rogers & Breece Chapel. Burial will follow the service at LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cape Fear Baptist Church and the American Breast Cancer Foundation https://www.abcf.org/donate



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
AUG
15
Burial
LaFayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
