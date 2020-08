Or Copy this URL to Share

Mable Robinson

Fayetteville—Graveside service is scheduled for Mrs. Mable Robinson on Tuesday, September 1st, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, 4509 Raeford Road, beginning at 12:30. Public viewing, August 31st, 2:30-5:00 at Paye Funeral Home & Cremations, 2013 B Ramsey Street.



