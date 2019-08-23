|
Mack D. Walters Jr.
Orrum—Mr. Mack D Walters, Jr. age 78 of Orrum, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Duke Medical Center in Durham, N.C.
He was born February 2, 1941 in Robeson County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack D Walters Sr. and Christine Taylor; one brother, Robert Taylor; and one sister, Mary Jo Strickland.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Brenda Sutton Walters of the home; his children, Denise Walters McDaniel (Wes) of Orrum, NC, Delaine Walters Callihan (Steve) of Orrum, NC, and Mack Dee Walters III (Janice) of West End, NC; one sister, Betty Vernon of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Denise McShane, Jamie Mack Kellahan, Leslie Walters, and Deena Walters; six great-grandchildren, Laine, Lana, Deegan, Zoe, Archer, and Finn.
A time of visitation will be held Sunday August 25, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.
Funeral services will be held Monday August 26, 2019 at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel at 11:00am with Rev. Tommy Fields officiating.
Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019