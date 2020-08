Have you ever known someone who was so cool and the friendship bond so indelible that years and distance couldn't affect it?

Such a man was Mack Capps. He was a friend to all, quick witted, with the fastest smile in the east. He was always there to lend an ear and was a good conversationalist, genuinely interested in what you had to say. If anyone became aggressive or tried to bully, he was there to nip it in the bud tactfully and tastefully.

Mack was my friend in high school. Afterwards, he joined the military and left town. I never got to see him again, but he reached out through Facebook and the 50 years apart disappeared in an instant.

He truly was one of the good guys.

RIP, old friend.

Rick Lewis

