Wade—Madeline B. Daughtry of Wade, NC passed peacefully in her sleep on July 1, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1928 to the late Felton Barefoot and Ida Lovick Barefoot. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Daughtry, Sr. and her sister, Helen B. Tillman.
Left to cherish her memory are her son: Carl Daughtry, Jr. (Daphne) of Rocky Mount, NC and her daughter: Jean Daughtry Crean (Peter) of Emory, SD. She dearly loved her three grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren. She also leaves a very special niece, MaryAnn Steinmetz and her family.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from ten o'clock until eleven o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 3rd of July 2019 in the sanctuary of Wade Baptist Church, where a celebration of her life will commence at eleven o'clock. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Old Bluff Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made in Madeline's memory to Wade Baptist Church 7242 Main Street, Wade, North Carolina 28395.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 1 to July 2, 2019