Mae Barkley Butler
Fayetteville — Mae Barkley Butler passed Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home. Service Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, Moore Street.
Viewing Monday and Tuesday April 22 & 23rd, Paye Funeral Home & Cremations, 12-6 p.m. 2013 B Ramsey Street. In Lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed at Community Home Health & Hospice, 2800 Breezewood Ave., Ste 100, Fayetteville, NC 28303 or the , National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019