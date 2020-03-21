|
|
Mae C. Branch
Raeford—Mrs. Mae C. Branch age 86 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home.
Mae was born in Lillington, NC on March 4, 1934, to the late Johnny Franklin Cannady and Vestal Byrd Cannady. She was preceded in death by her son Johnny Jackson, granddaughter Melissa Ray, her infant great grandson, brother Wesley Cannady, two sisters, Ramona Griffis and Shirley Faircloth.
Mrs. Branch was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Charles Howard Branch of the home, two daughters Patricia J. McGrath and her husband Pete of Locust, NC and Teresa J. Gray and her husband Perry of Roseboro, NC; two sons Randy Branch and his wife Sharon of Raeford and Keith Branch and his wife Deborah of Moncks Corner, SC; Grandchildren, Amanda Beatty and her husband Eric, Jennifer McDaniels and her husband David, Ashley Frank and her husband Matthew, Chris Moore and his wife Melanie, Kevin Moore and his wife Sarah, Josh Jackson and his wife Renee and Katie Herring; Great grandchildren, Ashton Hairr, Colby Beatty, Dylan Smith, Scott Frank, Davis Moore, Phillip Moore, Jonathan Herring, Miranda Moore, Nicholas, Lissa Ray, Madison and Blake Jackson; Great great grandchildren Ryder Hairr and Lane Herring. Her fur babies, Deano and Sassy.
A memorial service will be held later.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020