Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map

Mae Lillian Rowell Sweat


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Lillian Rowell Sweat Obituary
Mae Lillian Rowell Sweat
Fayetteville—Mae Lillian Rowell Sweat of Fayetteville, 86, died Monday, August 05, 2019.
Born in Boston, MA, Mae was the daughter of the late William and Elsie Ployer Rowell. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Rowell; and her sister, Eleanor Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Sweat; son, Bill Sweat and wife Donna Morris of Dundee, OR; daughter, Betsy Sweat of Hong Kong; son, Michael Sweat and wife Rita of Georgetown, MA; granddaughter, Amanda Armillay and husband Jim of Manchester, NH; grandson, Brendan Chen of New York, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Mae was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now