Mae Lillian Rowell Sweat
Fayetteville—Mae Lillian Rowell Sweat of Fayetteville, 86, died Monday, August 05, 2019.
Born in Boston, MA, Mae was the daughter of the late William and Elsie Ployer Rowell. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Rowell; and her sister, Eleanor Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Sweat; son, Bill Sweat and wife Donna Morris of Dundee, OR; daughter, Betsy Sweat of Hong Kong; son, Michael Sweat and wife Rita of Georgetown, MA; granddaughter, Amanda Armillay and husband Jim of Manchester, NH; grandson, Brendan Chen of New York, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Mae was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019