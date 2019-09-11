Home

Baltimore, Maryland—Ms. Maggie H. Brown was born on November 29, 1930 in Maxton, North Carolina to the late Fred Harps and Maggie Chambers- Harps. She departed this life on Tuesday, September 3, 3019 at Holy Cross Germanton in Germanton, Maryland.
Maggie is preceded in death by her mother; Maggie Chambers-Harps, father Fred Harps, daughter; Barbara Ann Roundtree, sister; Eulastene Runner (Chris), cousin; Omeatha Coleman. She is survived by her devoted granddaughter, Victoria Handy, grandson, Charles Fairley, great grandchildren, Donesha Roundtree-Price (Terrylee), Kenisha Handy, Melvin Roundtree, Shauntisha Handy, Ashley Stewart, six great- great grandchildren, cousin, Reverend Charles D. Coleman (Jackie), Jacqueline Bucannan (Tommy) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
