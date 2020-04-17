|
|
Magie Elizabeth Fishburne
Fayetteville—Magie E. Fishburne of Fayetteville, NC, passed peacefully at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on April 1 after an extended illness, knowing that she was loved and admired by those whom she most treasured. She was born on October 16, 1940 in Greensboro, NC to Edward Winburn and Mary Lavinia Wharton Fishburne.
A native of Greensboro, NC, Magie graduated Greensboro Senior High School. She attended Flora McDonald College in Red Springs, NC and was a proud graduate of St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC where she was a member of the school's first graduating class in 1962. After graduation, she completed her master's degree in Educational Administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Magie began her career as Director of Admissions at Guilford Technical Institute (now GTCC) and later moved to Raleigh where she joined Carolina Power & Light Company as a recruitment representative. She served as personnel representative for the company's northern division prior to moving to Hartsville, S.C. as director of personnel relations at the H.B. Robinson Electric Plant near Hartsville. Upon returning to Raleigh, she served as president of the Pilot Club of Raleigh, vice president of the Wake Chapter of the American Society of Personnel Administration and was member of the Woman's Club of Raleigh. She was also a member of the North Carolina Realtors Association.
Magie later moved to Fayetteville, NC and joined the Fayetteville Public Works Commission where she served as Compensation Analyst and an Employee HR Advisor prior to her retirement in 2018. She was an avid supporter of the United Way of Cumberland County, a long-time member of the Marquis Society and served as a Campaign Loaned Executive. She was a member of the Women's Giving Circle of Cumberland County, Fayetteville Networth, and was past president of the Woman's Club of Fayetteville of which she was instrumental in changing its name to the Heritage Square Historical Society to both encourage and attain a larger donor base. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed community involvement in her adopted hometown.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Magie is survived by her sister, Lavinia F. Gordy (Vinnie), her "favorite brother-in-law" Mack; her nephew, Thomas E. Gordy (Ted), and his fiancée' Anna Keene; her great niece, Taylor Elizabeth Gordy, all of Greensboro; cousin Laura Andrew Womack of Raleigh; and aunt Mary Fran Gast and the extended Fishburne family in Chicago, IL. Though her family may have been small in numbers, it was tremendous in our love for each other. A celebration of Magie's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 803 16th Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Heritage Square Historical Society, 225 Dick St, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020