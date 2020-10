Major "Darrell" "Pa" SmithEastover—EastoverMajor "Darrell" "Pa" Smith, 82 passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Burial will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wade.The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 2:50 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.Darrell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be truly missed.Darrell was a truck driver for over 58 years, he enjoyed wood working, especially making toy animals for children.He is preceded in death by his parents, Major Calvin Smith and Lizzie Dudley Smith; brother, Ronald Smith; sisters, Ruebell Murphy, Evonne Daugherty, Jimmie Lamb, Jean Murphy and Faye Hart; and son-in-law, Mickey Norris.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Carr Smith of the home; daughters, Denise Black & husband, Ray of Eastover, Kim Norris of Fayetteville and Dana Thurmond & husband, Todd of Eastover; 6 grandchildren, Jason Black & wife, Amanda, Brandon Black & wife, Melinda, Christopher Smith, Leanna Smith, Kensey Thurmond, Tyler Thurmond, Mickey Norris, Jr. and Juanita Norris; 8 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Webster Smith & wife, Brenda of New Bern, and Robert Smith & wife, Brenda of Fallon, NV.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darrell's honor to The Wounded Warrior Project , 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.