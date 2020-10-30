Major "Darrell" "Pa" Smith
Eastover—Eastover
Major "Darrell" "Pa" Smith, 82 passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Burial will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wade.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 2:50 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Darrell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be truly missed.
Darrell was a truck driver for over 58 years, he enjoyed wood working, especially making toy animals for children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Major Calvin Smith and Lizzie Dudley Smith; brother, Ronald Smith; sisters, Ruebell Murphy, Evonne Daugherty, Jimmie Lamb, Jean Murphy and Faye Hart; and son-in-law, Mickey Norris.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Carr Smith of the home; daughters, Denise Black & husband, Ray of Eastover, Kim Norris of Fayetteville and Dana Thurmond & husband, Todd of Eastover; 6 grandchildren, Jason Black & wife, Amanda, Brandon Black & wife, Melinda, Christopher Smith, Leanna Smith, Kensey Thurmond, Tyler Thurmond, Mickey Norris, Jr. and Juanita Norris; 8 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Webster Smith & wife, Brenda of New Bern, and Robert Smith & wife, Brenda of Fallon, NV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darrell's honor to The Wounded Warrior Project
, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.