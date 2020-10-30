1/
Major "Pa" "Darrell" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Major's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Major "Darrell" "Pa" Smith
Eastover—Eastover
Major "Darrell" "Pa" Smith, 82 passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Burial will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wade.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 2:50 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Darrell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be truly missed.
Darrell was a truck driver for over 58 years, he enjoyed wood working, especially making toy animals for children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Major Calvin Smith and Lizzie Dudley Smith; brother, Ronald Smith; sisters, Ruebell Murphy, Evonne Daugherty, Jimmie Lamb, Jean Murphy and Faye Hart; and son-in-law, Mickey Norris.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Carr Smith of the home; daughters, Denise Black & husband, Ray of Eastover, Kim Norris of Fayetteville and Dana Thurmond & husband, Todd of Eastover; 6 grandchildren, Jason Black & wife, Amanda, Brandon Black & wife, Melinda, Christopher Smith, Leanna Smith, Kensey Thurmond, Tyler Thurmond, Mickey Norris, Jr. and Juanita Norris; 8 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Webster Smith & wife, Brenda of New Bern, and Robert Smith & wife, Brenda of Fallon, NV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darrell's honor to The Wounded Warrior Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Burial
Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved