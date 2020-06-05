Mallie Tyndall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mallie Tyndall
Dunn— Mallie Tyndall, 85, Dunn, passed June 5, 2020. Funeral: Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm Cromartie Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Dunn. Burial: Mingo Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1:30pm - 2:30 pm at the Cromartie Miller Funeral Home. One hour prior to the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromartie - Miller Funerals & Cremations
401 W CUMBERLAND ST
Dunn, NC 28334
9108922077
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved