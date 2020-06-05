Or Copy this URL to Share

Dunn— Mallie Tyndall, 85, Dunn, passed June 5, 2020. Funeral: Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm Cromartie Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Dunn. Burial: Mingo Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1:30pm - 2:30 pm at the Cromartie Miller Funeral Home. One hour prior to the service.



