Mallie Tyndall
Dunn— Mallie Tyndall, 85, Dunn, passed June 5, 2020. Funeral: Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm Cromartie Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Dunn. Burial: Mingo Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1:30pm - 2:30 pm at the Cromartie Miller Funeral Home. One hour prior to the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.