|
|
Ms. Mamie C.
Blue Bradshaw
Wilmington, DE —Mamie Costellie Bradshaw was born in Aberdeen, North Carolina in 1929. She was raised in Catawba County, North Carolina and was well educated in the Catawba County school system. As a young adult, she moved to Wilmington, Delaware and from there her life story began to unfold. As a very talented wife and mother, she played the piano, an opera style soprano, kept a garden and was an avid reader of the Bible teaching her children how to pray at an early age. As a profound homemaker, she put an excellent spin on cooking with mouth-watering desserts like banana pudding, watermelon preserves and jellies. She departed this present world to be with the Lord Jesus her Resurrected Savior from her home in Wilmington, Delaware with her beloved daughter by her side on April 21, 2020. She was beautiful, wonderful, and worthwhile and will be deeply missed yet celebrated by her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Bradshaw; maternal grandparents, Dr. Rev. William Jones Rankin and Mattie Elizabeth (Cooper) Rankin, who opened the Sarah Lincoln Academy in Aberdeen North Carolina from 1896 to 1931; paternal grandaunt, Mamie (Williams) Ledbetter and Uncle Fred Ledbetter of North Carolina; parents, Booker Taliaferro Blue, Sr. in Jacksonville, Florida and Theresa Inez Rankin Blue of Waterbury, Ct.; raised by, uncle David Ervin (Aunt Minnie Ashbury Ervin); siblings, Mattie Elizabeth Harrington (Otis), Theresa Inez Rhinehardt (Frank), Annie Elizabeth (Ervin)Templeton (John Eddie), Booker T Blue, Jr (Lillian W. Scott Blue), Eddie Lee Blue, and William Jones Rankin Blue; children, Ellis Wansley, Jr., David Bradshaw, and Leona Laws; grandson, Ellis Wansley III.
She leaves to cherish her Memories her children Dorothy L. King (Levi), June Bradshaw, Marianna Watkins (Larry.) Grandchildren: Bryan Jervey (Dr. Tabmitha), Stacey Bradshaw (Dr. Yasmine), Yvette Grinnell (William), Chrissi Laws, Christopher Laws, Jr. (Kylie), Tamar Pates, Isaiah Pates, Jr. (Tiffany), Qwynetta Pates(Justin), Solace Bradshaw, Larry Watkins, Jr., Danielle Watkins. Darrin Wansley (Elaine), Eric Wansley and Sindora Cooley (Roland) and Granddaughter in-Law; Julianna Wansley III and a host of great grandchildren (40) and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St.,Wilmington DE.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to GraceWorks Lutheran Services in the name of Mamie C. Bradshaw. Please visit www.graceworks.org and click the donate button or call (937) 436-6871. The donations will support the Make-A-Wish American foundation programs for the elderly.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020