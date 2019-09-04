|
|
Mandy Lynn Wooten
Mt. Gilead—Mandy Lynn Wooten, 42, of Mt. Gilead, NC, formerly of Spring Lake, NC, received her angel wings on Monday, September 2, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She passed away at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, with loving family by her side.
Mandy was a paralegal. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Alex and Alease West.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment will follow in First Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Troy, NC, at 2:00 PM. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Adcock Funeral Home.
Surviving is her mother, Faye West of Spring Lake; brother, Randy Howard and husband, Ryan, of Cary, NC; son, Cody Wooten and daughter, Courtney Wooten, both of Troy, NC; grandson, Ayden Wooten; boyfriend, Rocky Aragon; and Alan Wooten, father of Courtney and Cody.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019