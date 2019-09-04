Home

ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171

Mandy Lynn Wooten


1977 - 2019
Mandy Lynn Wooten Obituary
Mandy Lynn Wooten
Mt. Gilead—Mandy Lynn Wooten, 42, of Mt. Gilead, NC, formerly of Spring Lake, NC, received her angel wings on Monday, September 2, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She passed away at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, with loving family by her side.
Mandy was a paralegal. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Alex and Alease West.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment will follow in First Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Troy, NC, at 2:00 PM. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Adcock Funeral Home.
Surviving is her mother, Faye West of Spring Lake; brother, Randy Howard and husband, Ryan, of Cary, NC; son, Cody Wooten and daughter, Courtney Wooten, both of Troy, NC; grandson, Ayden Wooten; boyfriend, Rocky Aragon; and Alan Wooten, father of Courtney and Cody.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
