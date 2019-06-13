|
Maralyn Orlin
Marietta—Maralyn Swartz Orlin, 86, of Marietta, Georgia (and formerly of North Miami Beach, Florida), passed away on June 12, 2019. Funeral services were held on June 13, 2019 at Cross Creek Cemetery in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Born on October 4, 1932 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Maralyn was the daughter of Abe and Lillian Swartz. After she graduated Highland Manor in Fayetteville, she attended the University of Georgia for 1 year, until she married David Orlin, whom she met at Fort Bragg. Maralyn married David in 1955 at her family home on Dobbin Avenue in Fayetteville. She spent many years in Daytona Beach and North Miami Beach, Florida, where she raised four children, Andrew, Doug, Melinda, and Marlo. Maralyn spent the last twenty five years in Marietta, Georgia to be closer to her daughter, Marlo. In her youth, Maralyn was an avid dancer, receiving an offer to attend the Martha Graham School of Dance in New York City. She also spent a short time modeling. After moving to Miami to raise her family, Maralyn spent many years working with her husband, David to help manage his dental practice. She continued to manage dental offices after his death. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah and was dedicated to her family. She was the President of the Parents for Debaters at North Miami Beach Senior High School. She enjoyed all forms of theater, but particularly Broadway shows and the New York Opera. Maralyn made annual trips to New York and also enjoyed the beach. She loved dogs, and spent her later years with her faithful and loyal Dachshund, Prince. She is survived by three of her children, Doug, Melinda, and Marlo; 2 granddaughters, Bridget and Erin. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 13 to June 14, 2019