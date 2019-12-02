Home

Marcel Karen Hill

Marcel Karen Hill Obituary
Marcel Karen Hill
Fayetteville—Mrs. Marcel Karen Hill age 73, of Fayetteville, departed this life Friday, November 29th. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7th at 4:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial, Monday December 9th at 10:00 AM at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Saturday, December 7th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: husband, John Hill; children, Stephanie Hill and Tiffanie Ditlevson; sister, Pamula Lyons; two grandchildren, Marcel D. Hill and Micayla Love Ditlevson and one great grandchild, Zion Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019
