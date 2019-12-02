|
Marcel Karen Hill
Fayetteville—Mrs. Marcel Karen Hill age 73, of Fayetteville, departed this life Friday, November 29th. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7th at 4:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial, Monday December 9th at 10:00 AM at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Saturday, December 7th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: husband, John Hill; children, Stephanie Hill and Tiffanie Ditlevson; sister, Pamula Lyons; two grandchildren, Marcel D. Hill and Micayla Love Ditlevson and one great grandchild, Zion Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019