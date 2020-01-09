|
Marcella J. Reczek
Hope Mills—Marcella J. Reczek, 85 years of age, of Hope Mills, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Marcella was born in Chester, PA on October 31, 1934 to Stanley and Hedwig "Ida" Parzych (nee Rybak) and grew up in Chester, PA, attending St. Hedwig's School and Notre Dame Girls High School. She also later received a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA.
Marcella was married to Anthony W. "Tony" Reczek, with whom she built a large and loving family of six children. Over the years, the family lived in several different states, during which time Marcella, with her strong work ethic, held various positions in management and different businesses.
Marcella ("Mrs. Reczek" as she was affectionately called by her sons) was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tony. She is survived by one brother, Raymond Parzych, of Stone Harbor, NJ, and her daughters Patty Alicea of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Cathy Silverman of Fayetteville, NC. She is also survived by her sons Stephen Reczek of Fayetteville, NC, John Reczek of Fayetteville, NC, Michael Reczek of Knoxville, TN, and Philip Reczek of Louisville, KY and her seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a large extended family.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 257 North Cool Spring Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301. The Viewing will be held at 11:00am and the Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marcella J. Reczek to: The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh, Fayetteville Regional Office, 726 Ramsey St., Suites 10 and 11, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
A Cremation Burial will take place in the Spring/Summer of 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA and details will be available at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 22, 2020