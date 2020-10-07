1/1
Marcelle King Stanley
1925 - 2020
Fayetteville—Marcelle King Stanley, 95, of Fayetteville passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Carolina Inn.
Marcelle was born January 20, 1925 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Eunice Tillman and William Raymond King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noble D. Stanley; sisters, Vera King, Raye Hensdale, Lucretia Gilbert, Eleanor Varnedoe and a brother, W.R. King, Jr.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 am at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Marcelle is survived by a daughter, Susan Brami; sons, Danny R. Stanley and wife Nancy; Richard K. Stanley and wife Cathy; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
Lafayette Memorial Park
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lafayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
