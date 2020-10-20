Marci Lyn Walburn Johnson
Spring Lake—Marci Lyn Johnson (Walburn) 55, of Spring Lake, NC, transitioned to her eternal life on October 19, 2020, after a lengthy, valiant battle with metastatic cancer.
Marci was born on August 2, 1965 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Arnold R. and Judith Stafford Walburn.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her loving companion, Troy Chandler; her children, Kelli (Tyler) Jordan-Cox, Andrew Johnson (Dakota Brewer) and Megan (Josh) Holybee, her sisters Laura Moore, Mary Ann Walburn, and Michele Walburn; two grandchildren, Joseph Vincenc and Elliana Cox, her beloved dog Romeo, and a host of family, friends, and coworkers. In addition to her father, Marci was reunited in heaven with her grandmother, Lucy Mae Collett, her eldest son, Michael Patrick, and her granddaughter, Eden Alexandra Cox.
Marci had many passions, of which included: her family, her nursing career, traveling, philanthropy, and politics. She was as witty as she was smart, and she had the spirit of a warrior.
A celebration of Marci's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. The family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 A.M. prior to the service.
A graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, Ohio on Saturday October 31st, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to the Carolina Tiger Rescue where Marci loved to volunteer, or to a charity of your choice
. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake. Please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
to leave an online condolence.