1/1
Marci Lyn Walburn Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marci Lyn Walburn Johnson
Spring Lake—Marci Lyn Johnson (Walburn) 55, of Spring Lake, NC, transitioned to her eternal life on October 19, 2020, after a lengthy, valiant battle with metastatic cancer.
Marci was born on August 2, 1965 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Arnold R. and Judith Stafford Walburn.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her loving companion, Troy Chandler; her children, Kelli (Tyler) Jordan-Cox, Andrew Johnson (Dakota Brewer) and Megan (Josh) Holybee, her sisters Laura Moore, Mary Ann Walburn, and Michele Walburn; two grandchildren, Joseph Vincenc and Elliana Cox, her beloved dog Romeo, and a host of family, friends, and coworkers. In addition to her father, Marci was reunited in heaven with her grandmother, Lucy Mae Collett, her eldest son, Michael Patrick, and her granddaughter, Eden Alexandra Cox.
Marci had many passions, of which included: her family, her nursing career, traveling, philanthropy, and politics. She was as witty as she was smart, and she had the spirit of a warrior.
A celebration of Marci's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. The family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 A.M. prior to the service.
A graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, Ohio on Saturday October 31st, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to the Carolina Tiger Rescue where Marci loved to volunteer, or to a charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake. Please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved