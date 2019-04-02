|
Marcie P. Bowermaster
Hope Mills — Mrs. Marcie P Bowermaster passed away on April 1st, 2019. She is survived by her husband, William Bowermaster of the home. One daughter, Danielle Carson of Fayetteville, NC. Two granddaughters Kiley and Brooklyn. Two brothers; Leigh, his wife Mitizi Pitaccio, and family of Fayetteville, NC. Lonny, his wife Christine Pitaccio, and their family of Peekskill, NY. Her mother Carol Blight and husband Bo Lee of Ash, NC. Her father Bernie Pitaccio of Yuma, Arizona. And her mother-in-law Carolyn Henderson of Fayetteville, NC.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019