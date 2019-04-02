Home

POWERED BY

Marcie P. Bowermaster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcie P. Bowermaster Obituary
Marcie P. Bowermaster
Hope Mills — Mrs. Marcie P Bowermaster passed away on April 1st, 2019. She is survived by her husband, William Bowermaster of the home. One daughter, Danielle Carson of Fayetteville, NC. Two granddaughters Kiley and Brooklyn. Two brothers; Leigh, his wife Mitizi Pitaccio, and family of Fayetteville, NC. Lonny, his wife Christine Pitaccio, and their family of Peekskill, NY. Her mother Carol Blight and husband Bo Lee of Ash, NC. Her father Bernie Pitaccio of Yuma, Arizona. And her mother-in-law Carolyn Henderson of Fayetteville, NC.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.