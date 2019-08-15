|
|
Margaret Ann Perkins
Fayetteville—Margaret Ann Perkins, 88, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday August 14 at her residence.
She was born December 27, 1930 in Bluefield, WV to the late Alma and Kaspar Powell. Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter Constance Ann Farley in 1996.
Margaret was wed to Bobby W. Perkins September 4, 1952 at Camp Stoneman, California. For the next 19 years, she lived in several states as she traveled with her husband in the Air Force. They settled in Fayetteville, NC in September of 1970 after Bobby's retirement from the military. Margaret was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby W. Perkins; a son Michael Perkins and wife Teri; three granddaughters Amy Robarge and husband Jon, Angela Decker and husband Kenny, and Vanna Ackers and husband Malcolm; three great-grandsons Trey and Jarred Robarge and Ethan Scoggan; two great-granddaughters Ashley Faircloth and Alyssa Robarge.
A memorial service will be held Sunday August 18 at Christ United Methodist Church at 1PM with Pastor Donald M. Warren officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church 3101 Raeford Road Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019