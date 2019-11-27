|
Margaret Barnes Watts
Fayetteville—Margaret Barnes Watts, 89, of Fayetteville, died Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Born in Lumberton, NC, Margaret was the daughter of the late Archie and Letha Barnes. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Watts; daughters, Janice Kent and Pattie Fogarty; sons, Gary and James Anderson; sister, Ruby Collins; and brothers, Glenn, Earl, Junior, and Hubert Barnes.
She is survived by daughters, Terry Watts-Parker, Rita Woodham, and Jessica Haddock; sons, Daniel Joseph Watts, Olin Anderson, and Donald Anderson; sisters, Betty Rose Lewis, Annie Jackson, Lucy Hulon, and Frances Ott; brothers, Eugene, Curtis, and Ricky Barnes; 27 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and 15 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019